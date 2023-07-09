Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $696.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $698.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $656.80. The company has a market cap of $274.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

