Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 587.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,912 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 78,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $4,647,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PM opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

