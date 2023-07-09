Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 53,615 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,615 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

