Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.69 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.63 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

