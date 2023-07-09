Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.89 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $124.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average is $102.04.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

