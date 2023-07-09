Meritage Portfolio Management Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,739,000 after buying an additional 516,009 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 161,562 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,000.

SCHO opened at $47.86 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

