Meritage Portfolio Management Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.12% of Acuity Brands worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AYI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Acuity Brands Price Performance

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $161.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

