Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for about 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.72. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,083 shares of company stock valued at $77,324,837. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

