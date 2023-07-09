Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,114 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $209.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $246.23.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. IDEX’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

