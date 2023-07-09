Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 663 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average of $108.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.82 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

