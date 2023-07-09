Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.09% of Dropbox worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Dropbox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $4,307,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,149,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $4,307,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $219,149,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,958,545.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 718,015 shares of company stock valued at $18,159,897. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

