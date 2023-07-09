Metal (MTL) Hits Market Cap of $95.90 Million

Metal (MTL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $95.90 million and $38.39 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00004751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

