Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires 7,393 Shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 1.98% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWK opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

About iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

