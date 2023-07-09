Millburn Ridgefield Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $46.59 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
