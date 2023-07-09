Millburn Ridgefield Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $46.59 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.