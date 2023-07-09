Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 1.96% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $466.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

