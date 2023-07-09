Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $17.09 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,169 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $46.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

