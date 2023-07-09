Millburn Ridgefield Corp Lowers Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter worth $81,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 57.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYN opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 196.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

