Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 26,702 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,702 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up about 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 1.27% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $15,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $64.40.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

