Monero (XMR) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $167.31 or 0.00552664 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and $61.14 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,273.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00322312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.45 or 0.00896660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00062658 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00138125 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003286 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,302,517 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

