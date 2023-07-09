MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $1,112,120.84 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.18, for a total transaction of $1,112,120.84. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $13,979,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 3rd, Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40.
- On Tuesday, May 9th, Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00.
MongoDB Price Performance
NASDAQ MDB opened at $388.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $418.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.30.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
