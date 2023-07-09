MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $1,112,120.84 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.18, for a total transaction of $1,112,120.84. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $13,979,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $388.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $418.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.30.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

