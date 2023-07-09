Morgan Stanley Trims TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Target Price to $157.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.63.

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE TFII opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33. TFI International has a 12-month low of $81.73 and a 12-month high of $128.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.609 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

