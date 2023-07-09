My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.0340 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $999,101.33 and $176,492.45 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

