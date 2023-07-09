Nationwide Fund Advisors Acquires 134,740 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,740 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 12.5% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.48% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $124,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416,579 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

