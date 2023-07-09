Navcoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.03 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $16,547.90 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00178018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00053140 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030447 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018671 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,517,706 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

