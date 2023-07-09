Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.05 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $16,895.23 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00188153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00052845 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030833 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014383 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003356 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,521,270 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

