NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Insider Sells £21,101.69 in Stock

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Free Report) insider Rupert O. Dorey sold 26,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.00), for a total value of £21,101.69 ($26,782.19).

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NBMI stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.91) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.29. The stock has a market cap of £128.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.53. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 70.50 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 83.40 ($1.06).

Get NB Global Monthly Income Fund alerts:

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,117.65%.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.