NB Private Equity Partners (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of NB Private Equity Partners (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Up 4.8 %

NBPVF stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. NB Private Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

