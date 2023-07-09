NB Private Equity Partners (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of NB Private Equity Partners (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
NB Private Equity Partners Stock Up 4.8 %
NBPVF stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. NB Private Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $21.60.
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NB Private Equity Partners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.