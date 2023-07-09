NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.33 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00004410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $43.02 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 930,171,918 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 930,171,918 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.37067444 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $55,253,920.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

