Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.64.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Newell Brands Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NWL opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $21.55.
Newell Brands Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.55%.
Insider Transactions at Newell Brands
In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
