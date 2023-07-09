NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NEWT opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. NewtekOne has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $408.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.33.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at $12,667,981.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $92,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NewtekOne by 134.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in NewtekOne during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewtekOne during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

