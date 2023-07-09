Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.72. The stock had a trading volume of 786,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,573. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

