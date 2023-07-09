North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Decreases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.66. The stock had a trading volume of 963,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,743. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

