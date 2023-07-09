North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 17,883 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,883 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 2.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.34. 1,749,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,514. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

