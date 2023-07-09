NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 4,356 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

RTX stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

