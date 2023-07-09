NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 6,757 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

