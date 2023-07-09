Norwood Financial Corp Buys Shares of 450 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Yum China by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum China Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

YUMC traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

