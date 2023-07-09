Norwood Financial Corp Has $237,000 Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Norwood Financial Corp lowered its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,641,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,465 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $303.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

