Norwood Financial Corp Has $72,000 Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 650.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UGI by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 156,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,393,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 75.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $43.75.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

