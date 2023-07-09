NSUR COIN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30.84 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and $30.84 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NSUR COIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

