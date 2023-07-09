Oakley Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:OCIVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Oakley Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:OCIVFFree Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

