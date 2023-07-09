OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Trading Up 4.9 %

OncoCyte stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

