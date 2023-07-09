OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCXFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Trading Up 4.9 %

OncoCyte stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCXFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

(Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.