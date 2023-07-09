PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

