Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Position Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. 109,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,564. The company has a market cap of $818.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

