Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pacific Ventures Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Ventures Group Competitors 165 1057 1235 23 2.45

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 574.00%. Given Pacific Ventures Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Ventures Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group -20.55% N/A -109.23% Pacific Ventures Group Competitors -50.46% -43.95% -20.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

37.4% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group $39.91 million -$7.73 million -0.06 Pacific Ventures Group Competitors $11.31 billion $1.72 billion 80.82

Pacific Ventures Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group. Pacific Ventures Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.46, suggesting that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Ventures Group competitors beat Pacific Ventures Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, meat, and food products to redistributors, hotels, restaurants, schools, and nursing homes. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and supplies fruits, vegetables, and specialty groceries to retail customers and wholesale restaurants. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.