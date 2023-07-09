Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

