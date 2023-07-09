Pax Dollar Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $765.23 million and $695,499.34 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 768,552,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

