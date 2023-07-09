Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pearson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.23) to GBX 1,230 ($15.61) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 980 ($12.44) in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,012.86.

Pearson Price Performance

Shares of PSO stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pearson Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pearson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pearson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

