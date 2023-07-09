Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pearson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.23) to GBX 1,230 ($15.61) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 980 ($12.44) in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,012.86.
Shares of PSO stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
