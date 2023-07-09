Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

PEB opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.26%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,156 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 968.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,624,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 240.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,489,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,600 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,700,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.