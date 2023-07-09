Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 1.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after acquiring an additional 641,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,275,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,233,000 after acquiring an additional 440,185 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,185,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,483,000 after acquiring an additional 119,814 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,745,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,620,000 after acquiring an additional 371,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,260,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,501,000 after acquiring an additional 385,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. 885,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,925. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

