Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 209 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.42 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

